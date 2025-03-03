DNA results have excluded Ditebogo Gololo as the father of the baby of a 13-year-old Limpopo girl.
This was revealed on Monday when Gololo appeared in court the Seshego magistrate's court.
Gololo, 28, was arrested after the victim gave birth to a baby boy on Christmas Day and was charged with statutory rape by the Seshego family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit on December 26.
“It was alleged that he impregnated a 13-year-old girl in Seshego township, however, the state has obtained DNA results and they exclude the accused as the father of the child,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said.
Malabi-Dzhangi said the docket would be forwarded to the director of public prosecutions for directives.
The matter was postponed until May 5. She said Gololo has since been released on bail of R1,500.
TimesLIVE
DNA results exclude Limpopo man accused of impregnating a 13-year-old
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
DNA results have excluded Ditebogo Gololo as the father of the baby of a 13-year-old Limpopo girl.
This was revealed on Monday when Gololo appeared in court the Seshego magistrate's court.
Gololo, 28, was arrested after the victim gave birth to a baby boy on Christmas Day and was charged with statutory rape by the Seshego family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit on December 26.
“It was alleged that he impregnated a 13-year-old girl in Seshego township, however, the state has obtained DNA results and they exclude the accused as the father of the child,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said.
Malabi-Dzhangi said the docket would be forwarded to the director of public prosecutions for directives.
The matter was postponed until May 5. She said Gololo has since been released on bail of R1,500.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
NPA drops sexual grooming charge against Limpopo man accused of impregnating 13-year-old
LISTEN | Of 387 babies born in Gauteng on New Year's Day, 31 were to teens between 15 and 19
LISTEN | Ramathuba says public servants who don’t report statutory rape are complicit in the crime
Suspect, 28, arrested for statutory rape after 13-year-old gives birth on Christmas Day
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos