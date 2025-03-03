South Africa

DNA results exclude Limpopo man accused of impregnating a 13-year-old

03 March 2025 - 17:47 By TimesLIVE
DNA evidence has excluded a 28-year-old man as the father of a 13-year-old girl's baby.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

DNA results have excluded Ditebogo Gololo as the father of the baby of a 13-year-old Limpopo girl.

This was revealed on Monday when Gololo appeared in court the Seshego magistrate's court. 

Gololo, 28, was arrested after the victim gave birth to a baby boy on Christmas Day and was charged with statutory rape by the Seshego family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit on December 26. 

“It was alleged that he impregnated a 13-year-old girl in Seshego township, however, the state has obtained DNA results and they exclude the accused as the father of the child,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Malabi-Dzhangi said the docket would be forwarded to the director of public prosecutions for directives.

The matter was postponed until May 5. She said Gololo has since been released on bail of R1,500. 

TimesLIVE 

