South Africa

Five ports of entry temporarily suspended due to flooding

Insurer claims data shows some regions are more susceptible to flooding and require suitable urban planning and infrastructure to mitigate risks

03 March 2025 - 11:36
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Border management operations at Stockpoort, Makgobistad, Bray, Groblersbridge and Pontdrift have been temporarily suspended due to flooding.
Border management operations at Stockpoort, Makgobistad, Bray, Groblersbridge and Pontdrift have been temporarily suspended due to flooding.
Image: Supplied: BMA

The Border Management Authority (BMA) says it has had to put a halt to operations at five borders and evacuate some staff as a precaution due to severe flooding over the weekend.

On Monday BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato said the authority has temporarily suspended operations at the the following border posts in Limpopo and the North West:

  • Pontdrift;
  • Makgobistad;
  • Groblersbridge;
  • Bray; and 
  • Stockpoort.

“At Stockpoort port of entry, operations have been suspended as the port is completely surrounded by water. The corridor leading to the port, the operational area and the bridge after the port have been submerged. BMA and other law enforcement officials were stranded on the island where the immigration office is located, making movement impossible," he said.

Emergency medical services in Limpopo were activated on Sunday to evacuate employees, including law enforcement officers, by helicopter.

While water levels have subsided and operations resumed, cross-border travellers and commercial operators were advised to use Ramatlabama, Kopfontein, Beitbridge and Skilpadshek ports of entry instead.

IN PICS | Blocked waterways worsen localised flooding aftermath in KZN

More rain was expected over southern parts of the province on Sunday and Monday, the South African Weather Service said.
News
21 hours ago

In KwaZulu-Natal, recent severe rains have caused havoc on properties and businesses.

Sanlam division SHA Risk Specialists said claims statistics from 2022 indicate most flood-related claims were from the region, with 65%, followed by 35% from Gauteng and the balance between the Eastern Cape and Western Cape. 

The insurer said this revealed some regions are more susceptible to flooding and require suitable urban planning and infrastructure to mitigate flood risks.

SHA claims specialist Regan Duarte urged businesses to ensure they are sufficiently protected against the far-reaching consequences of climate change.

“Professionals and building owners need to plan for a worst-case scenario and not the predicted rain patterns from 30 years ago. The flood modelling should be updated for what transpired in KwaZulu-Natal,” he said.

According to a budget report on sustainable growth, PWC said recent weather events in KwaZulu Natal have caused damage to infrastructure to the tune of more than R50bn.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

EDITORIAL | KZN floods a sign of a deeper problem

Let’s face it: there’s a serious issue with town planning in our municipalities
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Death toll up to 6 in Durban after heavy rains

The death toll from heavy rain which lashed KwaZulu-Natal from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, leading to flooded roads and evacuations, has ...
News
4 days ago

KZN flood nightmare: ‘I watched my mother and neighbours washed away right in front me’

The families were part of more than 100 moved into the area from nearby Mega Village, next to Umlazi Mega City, after devastating floods in 2021
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Five people missing as heavy rains trigger flooding in KZN

Five people were missing after they were swept into a canal in Lamontville, south of Durban, during heavy rains which started on Tuesday.
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | McLaren crash in Sea Point caught on CCTV news
  2. IN PICS | Blocked waterways worsen localised flooding aftermath in KZN South Africa
  3. Water and sanitation department monitoring Vaal Dam as level surges to 90% South Africa
  4. Education dept slated over schoolbag desks for grade 1 pupils South Africa
  5. Koeberg nuclear plant unit shuts down South Africa

Latest Videos

2025 Mercedes-Benz E200
South Africa hosts the first G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting