South Africa

Trio plead not guilty in Joshlin Smith kidnap, human trafficking trial

03 March 2025 - 12:55 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Racquel Chantel Smith, known as Kelly, at the pretrial hearing. File photo.
Racquel Chantel Smith, known as Kelly, at the pretrial hearing. File photo.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

A mother and two co-accused pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and human trafficking charges on Monday as their trial got under way in connection with the disappearance of her six-year-old daughter Joshlin Smith.

The child with green eyes disappeared without a trace just more than a year ago from her home in Saldanha Bay on the Cape west coast in what the state alleges was a plan hatched by her mother Racquel Chantel Smith, nicknamed Kelly.

The co-accused are her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis and friend Steveno van Rhyn. 

Scores of residents, many of whom spent days searching for the child, attended the first day of the high court trial which is being heard in a multipurpose centre in the coastal town by judge Nathan Erasmus.

“I'm hoping Kelly can speak up and tell us where Joshlin is,” her grandmother Lauretta Yon Yon told broadcaster eNCA. Several residents echoed her call.

Smith reported her daughter's disappearance on February 19 2024, claiming the grade 1 pupil was being cared for at the time by Appollis while she was at work.

According to the indictment, Smith allegedly made it known in August 2023 that she planned to have her three children taken away or sold in January or February 2024.  

The state alleges the child's mother was handed something by an unknown woman in a white vehicle on February 18. The trio allegedly then discussed how to split the money. The next day the mother and daughter — with a bag of clothes — got into a white vehicle and drove away.

Judge Erasmus warned the accused they could face life imprisonment if convicted.

The trial continues.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Joshlin Smith kidnapping, human trafficking trial moves to Saldanha

The highly anticipated kidnapping and human trafficking trial regarding the alleged abduction of six-year-old Joshlin Smith will be held in the high ...
News
1 week ago

Sombre gathering marks one year since disappearance of Joshlin Smith

The child's mother and co-accused face kidnapping, human trafficking charges.
News
1 week ago

'We must presume Joshlin is still alive': judge in pretrial hearing of kidnapping, trafficking case

Trial will proceed in the circuit court sitting in Saldanha Bay due to widespread interest by the community who lacked the means to travel to the ...
News
1 month ago

Kidnapping, human trafficking case of missing Joshlin Smith heads to high court in Cape Town

State says mom had plan to have her three children taken away or sold.
News
4 months ago

‘New evidence’ to be probed in case of missing child Joshlin Smith

The mother of missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith, her boyfriend and two other suspects will remain in custody while police investigate new evidence ...
News
5 months ago

‘I love Joshlin,’ mom in the dock says

The mother of a missing Saldanha Bay child says she had a “nice” Mother's Day on Sunday despite being in custody, and she “loves Joshlin”.
News
9 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | McLaren crash in Sea Point caught on CCTV news
  2. Driver of crashed McLaren identified as Nigerian rapper news
  3. ‘Afrikaners are not victims’: Civic movement Betereinders unveils ‘Not USA, but ... South Africa
  4. IN PICS | Blocked waterways worsen localised flooding aftermath in KZN South Africa
  5. Water and sanitation department monitoring Vaal Dam as level surges to 90% South Africa

Latest Videos

Congo trades blame with rebels over rally blasts that killed 13 | REUTERS
Joslin Smith kidnapping case resumes