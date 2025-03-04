The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) is conducting internal investigations into cases of officers suspected of soliciting bribes from the public with the money transferred via e-wallet or CashSend to “ghost” cellphone numbers.
This comes after several complaints made to the JMPD.
The newly appointed JMPD chief Patrick Jaca said any corruption within their ranks would not be tolerated.
“These alleged actions are a betrayal of public trust and undermine the department's commitment to serving the community with integrity. I want to send a clear message to all officers: if you are found engaging in these corrupt activities, the strictest disciplinary action will be taken, including criminal prosecution.”
He also warned motorists that offering a bribe to an officer was a serious offence which could lead to arrest.
“Anyone who attempts to bribe an officer will be arrested and face the full consequences of the law.
“We are here to serve and protect, not to exploit. I urge citizens to report any instances of corruption so we can work together to maintain a clean and trustworthy police service.”
JMPD probing officers accepting bribes through e-wallet to ‘ghost’ cell numbers
Newly-appointed chief of police sends strong warning to officers involved in corrupt activities
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
