South Africa

JMPD probing officers accepting bribes through e-wallet to ‘ghost’ cell numbers

Newly-appointed chief of police sends strong warning to officers involved in corrupt activities

04 March 2025 - 07:04
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Johannesburg metro police during a roadblock to check for outstanding traffic fines and vehicle roadworthiness. File photo.
Johannesburg metro police during a roadblock to check for outstanding traffic fines and vehicle roadworthiness. File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) is conducting internal investigations into cases of officers suspected of soliciting bribes from the public with the money transferred via e-wallet or CashSend to “ghost” cellphone numbers. 

This comes after several complaints made to the JMPD.

The newly appointed JMPD chief Patrick Jaca said any corruption within their ranks would not be tolerated. 

“These alleged actions are a betrayal of public trust and undermine the department's commitment to serving the community with integrity. I want to send a clear message to all officers: if you are found engaging in these corrupt activities, the strictest disciplinary action will be taken, including criminal prosecution.”

He also warned motorists that offering a bribe to an officer was a serious offence which could lead to arrest. 

“Anyone who attempts to bribe an officer will be arrested and face the full consequences of the law.

“We are here to serve and protect, not to exploit. I urge citizens to report any instances of corruption so we can work together to maintain a clean and trustworthy police service.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Joburg’s new CCTV rules ‘reverse gains in crime fight’

By-law reinforces legislation against posting videos of crimes on the internet.
News
2 days ago

Disciplinary hearing recommends dismissal of Northern Cape CFO found with R679k cash in car

The chairperson found that the nature of Bradley Slingers' conduct  was detrimental to the image of the employer
News
6 days ago

South Africa 82nd out of 180 countries on global corruption ranking

South Africa’s battle against corruption appears to be at a standstill, according to the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index released by Transparency ...
News
2 weeks ago

More than 7,000 nabbed on roads during festive season

SA Weather Service urges motorists, pedestrians and the public to be extra vigilant and careful on the roads
News
1 month ago

From bling to ding: luxury car-loving singer in police spotlight after high-speed crash in Sea Point

Police confirm investigation into circumstances of crash
News
1 day ago

Shocking road rage attack — and some amateur sleuthing — lands woman in court

In a shocking road rage incident, a woman brutally assaulted another female driver after a bumper bash in Honeydew, Johannesburg, repeatedly punching ...
News
2 days ago

Numsa goes to war with Road Traffic Infringement Agency chief over new headquarters

Staff won't return to unsafe building, says union
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. From bling to ding: luxury car-loving singer in police spotlight after ... News
  2. Dozens arrested for drunk driving in Gauteng news
  3. Payday weekend sees rise in assault cases, pedestrian accidents in Cape Town South Africa
  4. EDITORIAL | Road rage: a deadly epidemic in South Africa Opinion & Analysis
  5. R5k bail for man who shot motorist four times in Sandton 'road rage incident' South Africa
  6. KZN municipality bars vehicles from ‘drinking’ island News

Most read

  1. Driver of crashed McLaren identified as Nigerian rapper news
  2. ‘Afrikaners are not victims’: Civic movement Betereinders unveils ‘Not USA, but ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | McLaren crash in Sea Point caught on CCTV news
  4. NPA ordered to pay costs incurred by AfriForum for private prosecution South Africa
  5. Trump names cryptocurrencies to be in strategic reserve, prices spike World

Latest Videos

Vice President JD Vance reveals the moment the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting 'went ...
'I have no sleepless nights over the Hawks'- AfriForum's CEO Kallie Kriel