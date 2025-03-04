South Africa

KZN department of education investigates after 5-year-old pupil killed by vehicle outside school

04 March 2025 - 15:00
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
A 5-year-old pupil was killed when struck by a vehicle outside school. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/kunpisit

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has launched an investigation into the death of a five-year-old pupil struck by a vehicle outside the school gates.

Spokesperson Mlu Mtshali said the pupil from Orissa Primary School in Isipingo was taken by two teachers to hospital in a private vehicle, but paramedics declared the child dead.

The school contacted the pupil's parents, ambulance services and SAPS immediately after the incident. 

“We are disturbed by allegations that the school is being blamed for the incident and we assure the public the department is investigating the matter,” said Mtshali.

He said they were more concerned about allegations that the principal and other staff were threatened when they went to offer condolences to the deceased child's family

“The department condemns any form of violence or intimidation against educators who are dedicated professionals committed to providing quality education to our learners. We will work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure educators are protected and those who threaten them are held accountable,” Mtshali said.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends. We understand the loss of a child is a devastating blow and we acknowledge the pain and grief the family is experiencing.”

Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka urged the public to allow the investigation to proceed and respect the privacy of the grieving family.

