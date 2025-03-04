Paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale not guilty of murder and fraud

The Johannesburg high court on Tuesday found paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale not guilty on three counts of murder and two counts of fraud.
Beale was accused of “unlawfully and intentionally” causing the death of a three-year-old boy in March 2012, a 21-month-old girl in July 2016 and a 10-year-old boy in October 2019 after he had operated on the children. The court ordered that the names of the children should not be published
Beale’s fraud charges, according to the indictment, pertained to the pathology results he had given to the parents of the three-year-old boy and the 10-year-old boy which, according to the indictment, he “unlawfully and with intention to defraud gave out and misrepresented”.
Beale was initially charged with anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi, who was shot dead in September 2020.
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, a spokesperson for the families of the children who died, said they were “very disappointed at the outcome of the criminal proceedings” and were of the view that justice was denied.
“They [parents] have expressed the collective view that they believe that the court erred in arriving at the judgment handed down today, given the facts at its disposal.”
However, the families said they were proud of their efforts to ensure that the matter was brought before the courts. Mnguni said the fact that the National Prosecuting Authority took the decision to prosecute Beale was a positive step for the parents.
“The feeling is that this process has ensured that no other family has to endure what they have all endured in losing their children. This prosecution has also sent a message to the medical profession in respect of how its members conduct themselves.”
He said a small consolation was that the court had referred its judgment to the Health Professions Council of SA for further consideration.
This was because of an admission Beale made that he left one of the boys under his care despite knowing he was fighting for his life.
