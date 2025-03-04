South Africa

WATCH | Zanzou co-owner Neo Moela apologises for violent assaults of nightclub patrons

04 March 2025 - 15:58 By Michelle Banda
Lawyer Zola Majavu representing Zanzou restaurant director Neo Moela during a press conference in Milpark, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Zanzou director and shareholder Neo Moela, 34, says he is prepared to take accountability, despite denying any knowledge of the atrocious incident of assault at the nightclub widely shared on social media.

This contradicts the previous statement from management which said they knew about the incident. 

It's been weeks since a video of a patron at Zanzou nightclub being assaulted and made to perform sexual acts on himself went viral. According to the legal representative of the establishment, Zola Majavu, the incident took place three years ago. 

Cases before the Pretoria magistrate's court cite incidents of assault happening in April 2022 and January 2023 at the nightclub.

During a press briefing in Milpark, Johannesburg, on Tuesday, Majavu, on behalf of Moela, said: “I apologise to those whose rights have been violated. As a young South African entrepreneur and as a human being with a family ethos I do not condone those acts, I condemn them in the strongest of terms.” 

Moela’s father Joshua Moela was also present at the briefing.

According to Majavu, Moela, who's been a director since 2018, continues to co-operate with the authorities.

Majavu said so far police have not approached or treated Moela as a suspect. 

Majavu questioned why the case has gained traction now despite the incident dating to 2022. 

“From the facts we have gathered, watch this space. It's going to be interesting to see how this plays out. How is it that an incident three years old only came to the director's knowledge now?”

As the investigations by the City of Tshwane, police and liquor board continue, Majavu said his client has provided the authorities with the required information, including Zanzou's liquor licence.

SowetanLIVE 

