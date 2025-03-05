Ten people died and many were injured when a bus carrying 35 passengers was involved in a collision on the N6 between Reddersburg and Smithfield in the Free State on Wednesday morning.
Police have confirmed the bus and a truck collided at about 4.20am.
According to police, 10 people were declared dead at the scene while the remaining passengers were transported to facilities in Smithfield and Bloemfontein for medical treatment.
All relevant authorities are on the scene and police will provide a further update.
10 people die, many injured as bus and truck collide on N6 in Free State
Image: Supplied: @_ArriveAlive
This is a developing story.
