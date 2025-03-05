South Africa

10 people die, many injured as bus and truck collide on N6 in Free State

05 March 2025 - 09:29
Police have confirmed the crash happened at about 4.20am.
Image: Supplied: @_ArriveAlive

Ten people died and many were injured when a bus carrying 35 passengers was involved in a collision on the N6 between Reddersburg and Smithfield in the Free State on Wednesday morning.

Police have confirmed the bus and a truck collided at about 4.20am.

According to police, 10 people were declared dead at the scene while the remaining passengers were transported to facilities in Smithfield and Bloemfontein for medical treatment.

All relevant authorities are on the scene and police will provide a further update.

This is a developing story.

