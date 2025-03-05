30 years in jail for woman who stuffed four-year-old girl into a suitcase

The Johannesburg high court on Wednesday sentenced Nonhlelelwa Matsebula to 30 years in prison for the kidnapping and murder of a four-year-old girl in Protea last year.

The court ordered Matsebula, 34, to serve 20 years of the imposed sentence before she is considered for parole.

Matsebula had pleaded guilty to murdering Keeya Mbulawa.

“Investigations by Capt Isaac Khubeka revealed that on January 13 2024, the accused joined children playing in a yard and intentionally kidnapped Mbulawa with the intent to extort money from her parents,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

She said Matsebula gave Mbulawa juice laced with tablets to make her sleep, tied a cable around her neck and placed a sock in her mouth.

“The accused then placed the deceased in a suitcase and attempted to leave the scene but was confronted by the deceased’s mother. The accused abandoned the suitcase and disappeared but was arrested on January 29 2024 after her photo was circulated on social media.”

Mbulawa died on January 17 due to complications from suffocation caused by the cable tie.

“The accused has admitted to the crime and acknowledged that her actions were wrongful and unlawful.”

Mjonondwane said state advocate Colleen Ryan stated the accused had the full intention of extorting the deceased parents and that it was cruel for the accused to have given the parents hope by allowing them to believe that their child was still alive when in fact she was already dead.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence as it reflects the gravity of the senseless and tragic crime, ensuring that justice is served for the victim and the family while sending a strong message that such acts of violence will not be tolerated in society.”

TimesLIVE