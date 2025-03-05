A-G to consider MK Party's request to probe cost of postponed budget

The Auditor-General South Africa said on Wednesday it had received a letter from the MK Party requesting an investigation into the expenditure incurred in postponing the 2025 national budget.

“The AGSA will consider the request and respond to the party in writing after its regulatory requirements and set due process on such requests,” the office said in a statement.

It said it conducted annual regularity audits of parliament and all government departments.

“If any material irregularities are identified during these audits, they are reported in the audit reports of these institutions, which are tabled publicly in parliament.”

Announcing the call for the full forensic audit on Tuesday, the MKP said millions of rands were squandered on logistics, security, printing, travel, consultants and media arrangements for a budget speech that was ultimately abandoned.

“At a time when South Africans are struggling with rising costs, unemployment and service delivery failures, this blatant waste of public funds is an insult,” the party said.

