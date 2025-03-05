Chaos in Hillbrow as public safety MMC and security companies raid
Hillbrow was on Wednesday a scene of chaos as authorities descended on the area in what they said was a cleanup operation.
Everyone walking was searched and some had to lie down with their hands on their backs during the operation.
The operation, NomakanjaniManje Namhlanje, focused on undocumented foreigners and crime prevention in the inner city.
The officials searched the homes of several residents of Cape Agulhas Flats believed to be involved in the drug trade.
The MMC for public safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, said the operation would not stop. He said they were sending a stern warning to building hijackers.
“We are coming for you. You are going to see us on the ground. Nomakanjani Manje Namhlanje. As the mayoral committee, all of us have high-density service delivery.”
He said one of the key components was to ensure that the CBD is kept clean. Tshwaku said in their crime analysis they found that many foreign nationals are undocumented, and they have put their under cover operation into gear. He added that they have launched a tactical response unit (TRU) and are working with Xolani Khumalo, who was their eyes and ears on the ground.
“We are sending a message that every person, every foreigner, whether you are from Africa, you are from India, you are from everywhere, must be documented. Every person, every foreigner and every individual must ensure that they abide by the bylaws,” he said.
David Tembe, a previous MMC and a strategic adviser to the current MMC of public safety, said more than 150 undocumented foreigners had been arrested in the operation.
He added they had also arrested a so-called “kingpin” but that still needed to be proved. Drugs were found in the building and also ingredients believed to be used to manufacture drugs.
He said most of the people who were dealing in drugs in the area were foreigners.
“The long-term plan is that we must be consistent. We can't have this a one-off. For me, if you have taken over this building, we must put officers there and monitor everyone,” he said.
Residents who have been victims of crime in the area welcomed the raid and hoped there would be more.
Thato Mokoena, 36, said they lived in constant fear.
“It is scary staying here. You must stay in your cage for you to be safe.”
Mokoena works at Hillbrow Clinic and runs a shop selling cooked food in Cape Agulhas flats on Esselen Street.
Mokoena was excited to see law enforcement agencies, including private security companies, the police, metro police, home affairs immigration officers and the former TV personality, Xolani Khumalo, who is known for being a drug-buster, raiding the flats and conducting searches on the streets.
“I am very happy about what is happening. It is amazing and I hope they can come here every day. People have guns here; they steal phones and sell drugs. It is not safe in Esselen Street,” she said.
People believed to be foreign nationals were made to lie down as the authorities asked them questions and searched them for documents.
One of the men believed to be from Nigeria was let go after he produced a document believed to be a spousal permit.
Mokoena added that most of the young people in Hillbrow were unemployed, and crime was the order of the day. She claimed that there was a group of people she believed were foreign nationals extorting money from her business.
She said she used to pay a R300 protection fee until she installed CCTV cameras in her shop and reported crime to the police.
“They say pay us, and I paid because I knew they would come and cause problems,” she said. “I reported this to the police, and most of these people know that I stand my ground. Since I installed cameras, they threatened to break them so I went to the police, who helped me,” she said.
TimesLIVE