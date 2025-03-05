Chaos in Hillbrow as public safety MMC and security companies raid

Hillbrow was on Wednesday a scene of chaos as authorities descended on the area in what they said was a cleanup operation.

Everyone walking was searched and some had to lie down with their hands on their backs during the operation.

The operation, NomakanjaniManje Namhlanje, focused on undocumented foreigners and crime prevention in the inner city.

The officials searched the homes of several residents of Cape Agulhas Flats believed to be involved in the drug trade.

The MMC for public safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, said the operation would not stop. He said they were sending a stern warning to building hijackers.

“We are coming for you. You are going to see us on the ground. Nomakanjani Manje Namhlanje. As the mayoral committee, all of us have high-density service delivery.”

He said one of the key components was to ensure that the CBD is kept clean. Tshwaku said in their crime analysis they found that many foreign nationals are undocumented, and they have put their under cover operation into gear. He added that they have launched a tactical response unit (TRU) and are working with Xolani Khumalo, who was their eyes and ears on the ground.

“We are sending a message that every person, every foreigner, whether you are from Africa, you are from India, you are from everywhere, must be documented. Every person, every foreigner and every individual must ensure that they abide by the bylaws,” he said.

David Tembe, a previous MMC and a strategic adviser to the current MMC of public safety, said more than 150 undocumented foreigners had been arrested in the operation.

He added they had also arrested a so-called “kingpin” but that still needed to be proved. Drugs were found in the building and also ingredients believed to be used to manufacture drugs.

He said most of the people who were dealing in drugs in the area were foreigners.

“The long-term plan is that we must be consistent. We can't have this a one-off. For me, if you have taken over this building, we must put officers there and monitor everyone,” he said.