South Africa

Eight bodies recovered after bakkie swept away by Free State stream

Driver, 71, attempted to cross low-water bridge, say police

05 March 2025 - 12:37
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Police confirmed eight bodies, including four children, were recovered from a stream near Heilbron in the Free State.
Image: Arrive Alive

Eight bodies have been recovered from a stream in the Free State after a vehicle plunged into the water on Saturday afternoon, police have confirmed.

Police spokesperson Capt Loraine Earle said the incident happened near Heilbron. She said preliminary investigations revealed a bakkie carrying many passengers was en route to a farm in the Heilbron district.

“The occupants were reported missing on the night of March 2 [Sunday]. They were travelling on a Welgeluk dirt road between two farms when the driver of the bakkie attempted to cross a low-water bridge,” said Earle.

The vehicle was swept away by strong currents, leading to the loss of lives.

The victims include:

  • the 71-year-old driver;
  • his 62-year-old wife;
  • their three grandchildren: two 10-year-old boys and a 14-year-old girl; and
  • a family of three: a 34-year-old man, his 33-year-old wife and their two-year-old daughter.

After the family was reported missing, a search operation was launched.

A farmer discovered the bodies on Monday morning.

Police immediately dispatched search and rescue dogs, handlers and police divers  and the bodies were recovered from the stream.

Police have opened an inquest docket to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

TimesLIVE

