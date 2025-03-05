Eight bodies have been recovered from a stream in the Free State after a vehicle plunged into the water on Saturday afternoon, police have confirmed.
Police spokesperson Capt Loraine Earle said the incident happened near Heilbron. She said preliminary investigations revealed a bakkie carrying many passengers was en route to a farm in the Heilbron district.
“The occupants were reported missing on the night of March 2 [Sunday]. They were travelling on a Welgeluk dirt road between two farms when the driver of the bakkie attempted to cross a low-water bridge,” said Earle.
The vehicle was swept away by strong currents, leading to the loss of lives.
Eight bodies recovered after bakkie swept away by Free State stream
Driver, 71, attempted to cross low-water bridge, say police
Image: Arrive Alive
Two-year-old among 10 killed in bus and truck crash on N6 in Free State
The victims include:
After the family was reported missing, a search operation was launched.
A farmer discovered the bodies on Monday morning.
Police immediately dispatched search and rescue dogs, handlers and police divers and the bodies were recovered from the stream.
Police have opened an inquest docket to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
TimesLIVE
