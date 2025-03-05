Two police sergeants and four constables from the Khayelitsha detective service were arrested on Wednesday by their anti-corruption unit colleagues for allegedly defeating the administration of justice and submitting fraudulent expense claims.
Five of the six suspects were arrested at Khayelitsha SAPS when they reported for duty, while the sixth was arrested at home in Khayelitsha.
Police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said the suspects had travelled to the Eastern Cape for investigation purposes between January 18 2022 and September 25 that year and “on their return submitted fraudulent claims for subsistence and travelling allowance to the total amount of R16,065.
“Allegations reveal they would pay for accommodation and then request a receipt with a higher amount [reflecting] as paid. Members would also share a room but then requested two separate receipts.”
One of the members faces an additional charge of defeating the administration of justice on another Khayelitsha case after failing to make travel and accommodation arrangements for a witness in a pending murder case.
Combined, the members face 26 counts of fraud. They are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
'Expense claim fiddle' lands six Khayelitsha cops behind bars
Members would share a room but ask for two separate receipts
Image: 123RF/nimito
