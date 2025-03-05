South Africa

'Expense claim fiddle' lands six Khayelitsha cops behind bars

Members would share a room but ask for two separate receipts

05 March 2025 - 15:38 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
One of the SAPS members was arrested at home. Stock photo.
One of the SAPS members was arrested at home. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/nimito

Two police sergeants and four constables from the Khayelitsha detective service were arrested on Wednesday by their anti-corruption unit colleagues for allegedly defeating the administration of justice and submitting fraudulent expense claims. 

Five of the six suspects were arrested at Khayelitsha SAPS when they reported for duty, while the sixth was arrested at home in Khayelitsha. 

Police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said the suspects had travelled to the Eastern Cape for investigation purposes between January 18 2022 and September 25 that year and “on their return submitted fraudulent claims for subsistence and travelling allowance to the total amount of R16,065. 

“Allegations reveal they would pay for accommodation and then request a receipt with a higher amount [reflecting] as paid. Members would also share a room but then requested two separate receipts.” 

One of the members faces an additional charge of defeating the administration of justice on another Khayelitsha case after failing to make travel and accommodation arrangements for a witness in a pending murder case. 

Combined, the members face 26 counts of fraud. They are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court on Thursday. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

MARTIN MEYER | Unravelling South Africa’s structural corruption: a path forward

SA’s corruption is structural but not invincible, but it demands patience and persistence
Opinion & Analysis
14 hours ago

JMPD probing officers accepting bribes through e-wallet to ‘ghost’ cell numbers

Newly appointed JMPD chief Patrick Jaca is sending a strong warning to officers involved in corrupt activities that they will face criminal ...
News
1 day ago

Police raid uncovers large arms cache and drug stash in Cape Town

Police have seized a large arms cache — including rifles, shotguns, pistols and hand grenades — and drugs while raiding storage facilities in Cape ...
News
1 day ago

Police minister Mchunu condemns Heidedal officers' behaviour as Ipid opens cases

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating two separate cases of assault involving officers from the Heidedal police station ...
News
3 weeks ago

Constable arrested in connection with double murder over 'stolen' TV

A 31-year-old Nelspruit constable has been arrested after handing himself over to the police in Embalenhle on Saturday in connection with a double ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Driver of crashed McLaren identified as Nigerian rapper news
  2. Fuel prices to drop on Wednesday news
  3. City of Joburg should have consulted residents before imposing new CCTV bylaw, ... South Africa
  4. JMPD probing officers accepting bribes through e-wallet to ‘ghost’ cell numbers South Africa
  5. Residents react to Ramaphosa's surprise night visit to Joburg CBD Politics

Latest Videos

The rainbow beauty of Hashim Amla - Niren Tolsi
LIVE: SpaceX to launch Starship test flight