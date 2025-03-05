Four elephants appear unharmed after truck transporting them overturns

A truck transporting four elephants from Addo Elephant National Park to Samara Karoo Reserve in the Eastern Cape overturned on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened along the Olifantskop Pass between Paterson and Cookhouse.

“There is a SANParks veterinarian on site monitoring the elephants, who all appear to be unharmed. There were no injuries incurred in the accident,” SANParks said.

The road was blocked and two recovery vehicles arrived on the scene to assist in recovering the truck.

“The intention is to reload the animals on to another truck to complete the journey.”

The elephants are a donation from Addo to Samara.

