South Africa

‘I will donate to my church’: Rustenburg woman bags R5.2m lotto

05 March 2025 - 12:17
The R5.2m came from a R40 wager. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

A resident of Rustenburg in the North West who bagged R5.2m in the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot plans to donate some of her winnings to her church.

“I'm an avid churchgoer and as part of my way of giving back to the community I will donate some of my winnings to my church. I'm grateful for this opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those around me,” she said.

Her win came from a R40 wager purchased in Rustenburg for last Wednesday's draw.

The overwhelmed winner, who wished to remain anonymous, played the same numbers across various National Lottery games

“When I saw I had won, I froze in shock. I couldn't believe my persistence and faith finally paid off,” she said.

Expressing her relief at being able to pay university fees for her niece, she said this will enable her to pursue her dreams without anxiety about tuition fees.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner: “We're beyond delighted for our winner. She'll be able to give back to her community as she's always desired, and we wish her, her niece, and her church community all the best.”

TimesLIVE

