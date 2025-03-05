Flash floods were reported in many parts of Joburg on Wednesday evening, said the city's emergency management services (EMS).
Several videos that emerged on social media networks showed various areas flooded, including a complex in Honeydew. In another video, a car can be seen being pushed back by heavy currents.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urged motorists to exercise caution while driving, to keep a safe following distance and avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges.
“We remain on high alert overnight, together with our specialised unit which responds to water-related emergencies. We also have our disaster management monitoring teams in all seven regions of the city,” he said.
Mulaudzi urged residents to contact the emergency call centre on 011-375-5911 for any life-threatening emergencies.
SowetanLIVE
Joburgers urged to take care as flash floods wreak havoc across the city
Emergency services remain on high alert overnight
Image: X @TrafficSA
Flash floods were reported in many parts of Joburg on Wednesday evening, said the city's emergency management services (EMS).
Several videos that emerged on social media networks showed various areas flooded, including a complex in Honeydew. In another video, a car can be seen being pushed back by heavy currents.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urged motorists to exercise caution while driving, to keep a safe following distance and avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges.
“We remain on high alert overnight, together with our specialised unit which responds to water-related emergencies. We also have our disaster management monitoring teams in all seven regions of the city,” he said.
Mulaudzi urged residents to contact the emergency call centre on 011-375-5911 for any life-threatening emergencies.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos