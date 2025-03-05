The Johannesburg metro police department recently uncovered a concerning shift in the nature of bribery in its ranks. Officers were found to be accepting bribes not in cash but via electronic payment methods such as e-wallets.
The development has raised concerns about the growing sophistication of corruption in the force.
Metro police chief Patrick Jaca responded to the allegations, saying the department would not tolerate any form of corruption.
“The alleged actions are a betrayal of public trust and undermine the department’s commitment to serving the community with integrity,” he said.
While the investigation continues, the question remains: can the metro police regain public trust and prevent the rise of more sophisticated forms of corruption?
POLL | Are e-wallet bribes for cops a sign corruption is getting worse?
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
