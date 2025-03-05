“While we recognise law enforcement’s right to maintain order and carry out arrests, we strongly condemn the continued use of brutality. There is no justification for officers resorting to excessive force when dealing with drivers,” said Santaco Western Cape chairperson Mandla Hermanus.
Tensions flare over footage of 'heavy-handed' taxi driver arrests in Cape Town
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF
Footage of the forceful arrest of a minibus taxi driver unleashed events which dramatically escalated tensions between the industry and authorities in Cape Town.
Traffic officers pulled over a taxi driver for using the shoulder of the road on the N2 near Langa on Tuesday morning, and said he had to be subdued while resisting arrest. Rumours circulating on social media falsely claimed the taxi driver had died, leading to drama at the Station Deck, where two law enforcement officers were allegedly held hostage.
Tensions escalated further during the afternoon when footage of a taxi driver being arrested emerged which the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Western Cape condemned as heavy-handed policing. However, the city said at least three traffic officers were injured, with one bitten on the arm, when passing taxi drivers stopped and allegedly attacked them.
Image: Supplied
“While we recognise law enforcement’s right to maintain order and carry out arrests, we strongly condemn the continued use of brutality. There is no justification for officers resorting to excessive force when dealing with drivers,” said Santaco Western Cape chairperson Mandla Hermanus.
“The pattern of heavy-handed policing is unacceptable and only serves to escalate tensions unnecessarily. We call on the City of Cape Town to take immediate action against officers involved in the incidents and to ensure law enforcement operates within the bounds of the law. Taxi drivers, like all citizens, have the right to be treated with dignity and respect.”
He called on members to “remain calm and obey all law, while we pursue this matter through the appropriate channels”.
Safety and security MMC JP Smith said during the first arrest officers were “forced to subdue [the driver], in accordance with the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Act, which stipulates an arresting officer may use sufficient force as is necessary to arrest an offender”.
“The chokehold in the case prevented any injury, which could happen if the accused is not restrained or resorts to violence if they decide to fight with officers while resisting arrest.”
He said a taxi driver was pulled over for using the shoulder of the road near Raapenberg Road in the afternoon, which led to the involvement of passing taxi drivers who allegedly assaulted three officers and stoned patrol vehicles.
“The crowd was unable to free the suspect but drove off in his taxi instead, preventing it from being impounded. One officer was bitten on the arm,” said Smith.
“His colleague had to fight off the attacker, who refused to let go.
“Lawlessness will not be tolerated, and criminal charges have been laid with the police.”
