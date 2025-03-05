South Africa

Tributes for Joburg runners killed in accident after KwaZulu-Natal race

05 March 2025 - 12:26 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Saraj Mbale, Seza Phiri, Adolf Ramalanzwa and Mbali Hlatshwayo participated in the Best of the Best marathon in Durban. The four died in an accident on their way back to Gauteng on Sunday.
Image: SUPPLIED

Tributes have been pouring in for four runners who died in a car accident after completing a race in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

Saraj Mbale, Seza Phiri, Adolf Ramalanzwa and Mbali Hlatshwayo participated in the Best of the Best marathon in Durban.

Ama-Ravens Athletics Club, which staged the marathon, said the athletes died in the accident on their journey home.

“It is with great sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of four runners who participated in the Best of the Best marathon.

"As the Best of the Best organising team and Ama-Ravens we extend our heartfelt condolences to their families, loved ones and running community. We are deeply saddened by the loss and are reaching out to their families to offer support,” the organisers said.

Waterfall City Athletics Club, which is based in Midrand, confirmed the news on Monday and paid tribute to the athletes. The club dedicated its weekly training programme to Hlatshwayo.

Tumi Sole, founder of fledgling running club Running with Tumi Sole, said plans are being finalised for a memorial service on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

