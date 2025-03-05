South Africa

Two-year-old among 10 killed in bus and truck crash on N6 in Free State

The drivers survived

05 March 2025 - 12:20
Police have confirmed the crash happened at about 4.20am on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied: @_ArriveAlive

A two-year-old girl is among the 10 passengers who died after a bus carrying 35 passengers was involved in an accident with a truck on the N6 between Reddersburg and Smithfield in the Free State.

The minor, six women and three men died at the scene while other passengers were injured.

According to police, the drivers of the truck and the bus survived.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) confirmed it has sent crash investigators to the Free State to probe the cause of the collision on Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed the accident happened at about 4.20am.

Injured passengers were transported to hospitals in Smithfield and Bloemfontein.

10 people die, many injured as bus and truck collide on N6 in Free State

Ten people died and many were injured when a bus carrying 35 passengers was involved in a collision on the N6 between Reddersburg and Smithfield in ...
News
2 hours ago

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said information indicates the bus was travelling on the N6 from Reddersburg in the direction of Smithfield while the truck with two trailers was travelling in the opposite direction. 

He said the two vehicles collided in a side swipe crash but the exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined. 

“The RTMC sends condolences to the affected families and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. We urge all road users to exercise extreme caution when travelling in the early hours. Statistics show most crashes take place before dawn,” he said.

Free State emergency medical services spokesperson Sipho Towa said: “One lane is open for traffic after extraction and clean-up.”

A case of culpable homicide has been opened.

TimesLIVE

