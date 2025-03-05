South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

05 March 2025 - 09:56 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The mother of six-year-old Joshlin Smith, who disappeared more than a year ago, is on trial accused of organising her kidnapping.

Kelly Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis and their friend Steveno van Rhyn were arrested after Joshlin went missing outside her home in Saldanha Bay in February last year.

Joshlin's disappearance sent shockwaves across South Africa, and despite a highly publicised search for her, she has not been found.

All three suspects have pleaded not guilty to charges of human trafficking and kidnapping. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Joshlin Smith's mother denies being calm and seemingly unconcerned

Day two of the kidnapping and human trafficking trial of Joshlin Smith on the Cape west coast saw her mother - accused of kidnapping and human ...
News
17 hours ago

Trio plead not guilty in Joshlin Smith kidnap, human trafficking trial

A mother and two co-accused pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and human trafficking charges on Monday as their trial got under way in connection with ...
News
1 day ago

First witness in Joshlin Smith kidnap trial puzzled by mom's calm demeanour

The first thing missing child Joshlin Smith's mother asked her boyfriend, who was looking after the little girl, when police tracked him down is ...
News
1 day ago

Joshlin Smith kidnapping, human trafficking trial moves to Saldanha

The highly anticipated kidnapping and human trafficking trial regarding the alleged abduction of six-year-old Joshlin Smith will be held in the high ...
News
1 week ago

Sombre gathering marks one year since disappearance of Joshlin Smith

The child's mother and co-accused face kidnapping, human trafficking charges.
News
1 week ago

'We must presume Joshlin is still alive': judge in pretrial hearing of kidnapping, trafficking case

Trial will proceed in the circuit court sitting in Saldanha Bay due to widespread interest by the community who lacked the means to travel to the ...
News
1 month ago
