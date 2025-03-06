The Nigel magistrate’s court on Wednesday denied bail to a 49-year-old male nurse from Duduza charged with raping a 17-year-old boy and sexually assaulting a 19-year-old man.
The nurse was arrested last month in connection with the rape a few years ago.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said in August 2023 the now 17-year-old boy was admitted to a private hospital in Springs, where he met the accused who was employed as a nurse.
“During his stay at the hospital it is alleged the accused made advances towards the boy. The boy was later discharged from the hospital because his medical aid was depleted.”
The accused allegedly promised to continue caring for the boy and bring him medication at his home until he fully recovered.
“When it was time for him to leave, he allegedly asked the boy to accompany him in his car and drive him to a nearby field where he sexually assaulted him. On two occasions, while in the veld in his car, the accused allegedly raped the boy,” Mahanjana said.
In court, the accused asked to be release on bail because he needed to work to support his child.
He told the court that he was in a love relationship with the 17-year-old.
Prosecutor Tumelo Madisha opposed the application, arguing the nurse exploited the boy’s vulnerable situation, stemming from his inability to afford ongoing hospital care. Madisha said the accused was a flight risk because he failed to provide an alternative address.
Magistrate Rakesh Chitradow agreed with the state that the accused was a flight risk and said he did not find any exceptional circumstances warranting his release on bail.
The case was postponed to March 31 for further investigation.
Bail denied for nurse accused of raping teenage boy
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
