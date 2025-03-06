Most of the roads might still have debris due to the disruptive rains and motorists were urged to be cautious while driving and to avoid cross rivers and streams.
“We remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions in the city for any emergencies which might occur ... All our fire stations are fully operational and we should be able to respond to all emergencies throughout the city,” Mulaudzi said.
Lower chances of rain are expected for Friday with a forecast of partly cloudy conditions and a predicted 30% chance of showers and thundershowers, Thobela said.
“On Saturday we do not expect any precipitation. However, partly cloudy conditions will persist. Warm temperatures are expected over most parts of the province, especially the central and southern parts of Gauteng, but it could be hot in the northern parts of the province.”
Partly cloudy conditions are expected to persist on Sunday, with cooler temperatures over the central and southern parts of Gauteng. There will be warm conditions over the northern areas, said Thobela.
Chance of more downpours in Gauteng but weekend set to be fair
City of Joburg's emergency management says infrastructure was damaged and residential walls collapsed during Wednesday night's downpour
Image: STUART FRANKLIN/Getty Images
The SA Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for storms in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the southern parts of Limpopo on Thursday afternoon.
“These storms are expected to result in heavy downpours that could lead to localised flooding, a possibility of damaging winds as well as a possibility of hail,” forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said.
This comes after a deluge in some areas of Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon and evening that saw roads under water.
Johannesburg's emergency management services team rescued two motorists who were trapped while trying to cross flooded low-lying areas. One was attempting to cross the Platina bridge on Witkoppen Road in Jukskei Park, while the other tried to cross a bridge in Weltevreden Park, spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said.
“We also had incidents where a wall collapsed in Honeydew in one of the residential complexes with no injuries reported. We also had a wall collapse reported in Randpark Ridge, on Dale Lace Avenue.”
Most of the roads might still have debris due to the disruptive rains and motorists were urged to be cautious while driving and to avoid cross rivers and streams.
“We remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions in the city for any emergencies which might occur ... All our fire stations are fully operational and we should be able to respond to all emergencies throughout the city,” Mulaudzi said.
Lower chances of rain are expected for Friday with a forecast of partly cloudy conditions and a predicted 30% chance of showers and thundershowers, Thobela said.
“On Saturday we do not expect any precipitation. However, partly cloudy conditions will persist. Warm temperatures are expected over most parts of the province, especially the central and southern parts of Gauteng, but it could be hot in the northern parts of the province.”
Partly cloudy conditions are expected to persist on Sunday, with cooler temperatures over the central and southern parts of Gauteng. There will be warm conditions over the northern areas, said Thobela.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
eThekwini's failure to enforce dumping bylaws partly responsible for flooded houses: Simelane
Ramaphosa not happy with state of Joburg, yet defends 'window dressing for visitors'
WATCH | Joburgers urged to take care as flash floods wreak havoc across city
WATCH | Chaos in Hillbrow as public safety MMC, security companies raid
Eight bodies recovered after bakkie swept away by Free State stream
Storm that wreaked havoc in Montana not a tornado but a landspout
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos