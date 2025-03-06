South Africa

Court grants preservation order for trucks used in Transnet fuel theft

06 March 2025 - 19:48 By Ernest Mabuza
During the operation, one of the drivers was arrested at the scene, while his accomplices fled and remain untraceable. File photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The Free State high court has granted the Free State Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) a preservation order for four trucks and six tankers linked to a large-scale Transnet fuel theft operation.

“This case stems from an incident on January 3 2022 when police officials and Fidelity Security personnel intercepted a group of criminals siphoning fuel from a Transnet pipeline at a farm in the Vrede district,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said on Thursday. 

He said the suspects had tampered with a Transnet block valve and were transferring fuel into tankers when authorities accosted them. 

“The trucks and tankers used in the crime were owned by businesses operating in the Mpumalanga and East Rand areas. During the operation, one of the drivers, Patrick Kapalamula, was arrested at the scene, while his accomplices fled and remain untraceable.” 

This was because the owners used false or changed addresses.

Kapalamula later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment in December 2023. 

“With the preservation order secured, the AFU will now proceed with a forfeiture application. Once granted, the seized trucks and tankers will be auctioned, and the proceeds will be deposited into the criminal assets recovery account.” 

Senokoatsane said fuel theft and similar crimes threatened service delivery and deprived communities of essential resources.

