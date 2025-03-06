South Africa

Explosion at Durban house leaves three fumigators hospitalised

06 March 2025 - 11:12 By TIMESLIVE
Five fumigation workers suffered moderate to critical burns after a fire at a Glenwood home in Durban. Three men were hospitalised.
Image: ALS PARAMEDICS

An explosion believed to have been caused by a spark during fumigation at a house in Glenwood, Durban, has left three fumigators hospitalised. 

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said emergency teams responded to initial reports of multiple burns after an explosion at a house in Mazisi Kunene Road in Glenwood on Thursday. 

He said five fumigation workers were found with burns ranging from moderate to critical. 

“The team stabilised them and three of them were taken to hospital,” he said.

Jamieson said the men were fumigating the house when the fire occurred. Police and the fire department were on the scene to investigate. 

TimesLIVE

