An explosion believed to have been caused by a spark during fumigation at a house in Glenwood, Durban, has left three fumigators hospitalised.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said emergency teams responded to initial reports of multiple burns after an explosion at a house in Mazisi Kunene Road in Glenwood on Thursday.
He said five fumigation workers were found with burns ranging from moderate to critical.
“The team stabilised them and three of them were taken to hospital,” he said.
Jamieson said the men were fumigating the house when the fire occurred. Police and the fire department were on the scene to investigate.
TimesLIVE
Explosion at Durban house leaves three fumigators hospitalised
Image: ALS PARAMEDICS
An explosion believed to have been caused by a spark during fumigation at a house in Glenwood, Durban, has left three fumigators hospitalised.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said emergency teams responded to initial reports of multiple burns after an explosion at a house in Mazisi Kunene Road in Glenwood on Thursday.
He said five fumigation workers were found with burns ranging from moderate to critical.
“The team stabilised them and three of them were taken to hospital,” he said.
Jamieson said the men were fumigating the house when the fire occurred. Police and the fire department were on the scene to investigate.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Table Mountain blaze contained as city calls for forensic probe into cause of multiple fires
Two crew members hospitalised after fire on ‘Skeem Saam’ set
Usindiso building arson case postponed
Children poisoned in their sleep after fumigation in townhouse complex: lawsuit launched in Gqeberha
Death of Durban couple highlights concerns over fumigation chemicals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos