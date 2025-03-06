Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder after the decomposed body of medical doctor and author Dr Gomolemo Mokae was found at his house in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria.
The cause of death is not yet known.
“A case of murder is opened for further investigations after the body of a 61-year-old man was found decomposed in his house at Ga-Rankuwa on March 5,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.
The circumstances surrounding the incident and cause of death are subject to police investigations, she added.
Mokae was an active promoter of African languages, with a few novels under his belt such as Masego, Kaine le Abele and Nnete ke serunya. He also authored a book about Robert McBride called Robert McBride: A Coloured Life.
Among some of the accolades he received for his work are a Multi-linguist Award from the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) for promoting the use of indigenous languages in South African literature.
In 2003 the then Vista University awarded him with an honorary doctorate for his literary works and for his political and social activism. The following year the institution conferred on him a scholastic PhD for his biographical work on McBride.
Police probing murder of doctor and author Gomolemo Mokae
Decomposed body found in his house at Ga-Rankuwa on Wednesday
