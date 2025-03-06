Armed suspects ambushed an armoured vehicle before blowing it up with explosives on the N2 near Mtubatuba on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Thursday.
Kyle van Reenen's Ensure Security said multiple emergency service agencies responded to the scene at about 7am.
“One security officer sustained minor injuries and was treated and stabilised by paramedics, before being taken to a nearby hospital,” he said.
The road was closed as police processed the crime scene.
On Wednesday two guards were hospitalised after armed suspects ambushed a cash-in-transit vehicle on the R74 near KwaDukuza, also on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.
They bombed the safe and made off with an unconfirmed amount of money.
TimesLIVE
Two CIT heists on KZN north coast in two days
Image: ENSURE SECURITY
