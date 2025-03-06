South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping case continues

06 March 2025 - 09:33 By TimesLIVE
A police officer who is a third witness in the case of the disappearance of seven-year-old Joshlin Smith is continuing his testimony in the high court in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape on Thursday.

Mother and boyfriend smoked tik on day Joshlin Smith vanished

Racquel Chantel Smith and her two co-accused are on trial for kidnapping and human trafficking
News
21 hours ago

Joshlin Smith's mother denies being calm and seemingly unconcerned

Day two of the kidnapping and human trafficking trial of Joshlin Smith on the Cape west coast saw her mother - accused of kidnapping and human ...
News
1 day ago

First witness in Joshlin Smith kidnap trial puzzled by mom's calm demeanour

The first thing missing child Joshlin Smith's mother asked her boyfriend, who was looking after the little girl, when police tracked him down is ...
News
2 days ago

Trio plead not guilty in Joshlin Smith kidnap, human trafficking trial

A mother and two co-accused pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and human trafficking charges on Monday as their trial got under way in connection with ...
News
2 days ago

Joshlin Smith kidnapping, human trafficking trial moves to Saldanha

The highly anticipated kidnapping and human trafficking trial regarding the alleged abduction of six-year-old Joshlin Smith will be held in the high ...
News
1 week ago

Sombre gathering marks one year since disappearance of Joshlin Smith

The child's mother and co-accused face kidnapping, human trafficking charges.
News
2 weeks ago

'We must presume Joshlin is still alive': judge in pretrial hearing of kidnapping, trafficking case

Trial will proceed in the circuit court sitting in Saldanha Bay due to widespread interest by the community who lacked the means to travel to the ...
News
1 month ago
