South Africa

Alleged robber killed, two others wounded in Durban shoot-out

07 March 2025 - 15:04 By TIMESLIVE
Paramedics tend to two men injured in a shoot-out on Queen Nandi Drive outside Durban on Friday.
Image: ALS

A suspected robber died and two alleged accomplices were wounded in a shoot-out on Queen Nandi Drive north of Durban on Friday. 

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said teams responded to the incident just after midday to find the scene cordoned off and four men lying on the ground next to a black Golf. 

“Paramedics found three males who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and assessed them. One of the males had sustained major injuries and was declared dead.

“Two others sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their body. They were stabilised and taken to hospital,” he said.

A fourth man wasn't injured.

The men allegedly committed a crime and were being pursued by security and police when a shoot-out occurred. 

Police were at the scene.

TimesLIVE

