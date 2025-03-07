A suspected robber died and two alleged accomplices were wounded in a shoot-out on Queen Nandi Drive north of Durban on Friday.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said teams responded to the incident just after midday to find the scene cordoned off and four men lying on the ground next to a black Golf.
“Paramedics found three males who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and assessed them. One of the males had sustained major injuries and was declared dead.
“Two others sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their body. They were stabilised and taken to hospital,” he said.
A fourth man wasn't injured.
The men allegedly committed a crime and were being pursued by security and police when a shoot-out occurred.
Police were at the scene.
TimesLIVE
Alleged robber killed, two others wounded in Durban shoot-out
Image: ALS
A suspected robber died and two alleged accomplices were wounded in a shoot-out on Queen Nandi Drive north of Durban on Friday.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said teams responded to the incident just after midday to find the scene cordoned off and four men lying on the ground next to a black Golf.
“Paramedics found three males who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and assessed them. One of the males had sustained major injuries and was declared dead.
“Two others sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their body. They were stabilised and taken to hospital,” he said.
A fourth man wasn't injured.
The men allegedly committed a crime and were being pursued by security and police when a shoot-out occurred.
Police were at the scene.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Three killed in Sandton restaurant shooting
Suspect dies in shoot-out with police in Durban
Six killed in Laudium shoot-out with robbery suspects tracking cash van
WATCH | Five suspected criminals die in shoot-out with KZN police
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos