Discovery is using artificial intelligence (AI) to personalise health actions aimed at making its members healthier as it looks for ways to manage medical inflation and reduce costs.
This week the company launched Personal Health Pathways (PHP) to provide personalised health recommendations to 2.1-million adult members. It is using behavioural data to adjust rewards based on real-time health and spending data, and AI and predictive analytics to anticipate customer needs and nudge behaviours. Of those members, 63% are in the chronic, disease prevention or emerging risk cohort.
PHP “dynamically maps the optimal path to better health”, said Discovery Health CEO Dr Ron Whelan. The platform will provide precise and personalised health-care recommendations, improving both immediate and long-term health outcomes for each member. Each pathway is tailored to the member’s specific health status, risk profile and engagement patterns, adjusting as new health data becomes available.
In an interview with Business Times this week, Discovery CEO Adrian Gore said PHP is using the Vitality loyalty programme mindset of incentivising members for healthy lifestyles.
“If we can get to the sickest 25% of diabetic or hypertension pool, the potential ability to save 50-60% costs is real. There is potential to make members healthier while bringing down the costs,” he said.
This year premiums across medical aid schemes have increased by between 9.3% and 12.8%.
Discovery uses AI to keep members healthy
Image: 123RF/yetiyeaw
WATCH | AI robots may hold key to nursing Japan’s ageing population
Gore said the industry had a core social responsibility to make private medical care accessible. He said the key drivers included:
In 2008 about 15.7% of Discovery members had chronic illnesses. This increased to 30.8% in 2021 and 31.8% last year.
Asked if following the PHP recommendations would result in lower premiums for some members, Gore said: “The answer is yes and no. When you recommend a specific health action, on that recommendation there will be a bunch of rewards for you ... So it doesn't reduce your premiums but it actually increases your benefits.
“By law the medical scheme has a community rate. You can't pay less or more, so we can never adjust premiums. If you are a life insurance policyholder, then the answer is yes (PHP can lower your premium), because when you do healthy things, you get Vitality points and improve your status and the pricing of your premiums over time drifts down. If you do those things, the value to you will come through in different ways. That's the shared value.”
Discovery's group of businesses include a bank and life, investment and insurance components.
This week Discovery reported:
The composite focused on driving quality new business at appropriate margins, with new business increasing 6%.
TimesLIVE
