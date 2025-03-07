Heineken, Soufflet Malt in malt plant partnership

Soufflet Malt and Heineken Beverages have entered a commercial partnership, with Soufflet Malt set to supply malt used in Heineken’s South African operations.
As part of this agreement, Soufflet Malt will invest €100m (R1.9bn) to build a new malting facility, strategically located next to Heineken’s Sedibeng Brewery near Johannesburg. It is set to be operational by mid-2027.
The new facility will be the most technologically advanced malthouse in South Africa and will produce 50% fewer emissions than the industry average by using trigeneration and solar energy. Its location next to the brewery will enable malt to be transferred via conveyors, reducing both emissions and costs.
With a production capacity of nearly 100,000 tonnes, the facility will create 55 full-time jobs and support more than 200 local South African barley growers. Soufflet Malt will source 100% of the barley locally.
Soufflet Malt has been working in the region for several years, building partnerships with commercial and developing farmers. Through training, mentoring, and commercial support, Soufflet Malt is helping them adopt agronomic best practices to grow high-quality, premium barley.
“This investment by Soufflet Malt, in partnership with our company, marks a monumental commitment to South Africa and is a venture we are immensely proud to be part of,” said Heineken Beverages MD Jordi Borrut.
Borrut said Heineken was deeply committed to the region and continuously enhancing its investment in the country.
“Our focus is on intensifying our support for local production, local sourcing and job creation.”
Guillaume Couture, Soufflet Malt's Europe, Middle East and Africa president, said its collaboration with Heineken marked an exciting chapter for Soufflet Malt to strengthen the South African malt supply chain.
“We look forward to deepening our partnership with local farmers, fostering the development of sustainable barley farming across the country and contributing to the long-term prosperity of South Africa through this initiative.”
