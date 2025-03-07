South Africa

IN PICS | KwaMakhutha residents fear being hit by more rain after recent floods

07 March 2025 - 20:31 By Sandile Ndlovu
Water slowly flowing down a waterway dug by the government to help clear the water submerging homes.
Water slowly flowing down a waterway dug by the government to help clear the water submerging homes.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Families in KwaMakhutha in KwaZulu-Natal are concerned as their homes remain submerged two weeks after severe flooding.

Despite government efforts to clear rubble obstructing drainage and stormwater systems, residents worry about the potential for more rain and the impact it could have on their already dire situation.

About six families in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, were affected during the recent floods and three of those still cannot access their homes.

Dumisani Ncube, 37, and his family were asleep when their home was submerged by water on February 20.

“We emerged from the bed into the water, realising it had already flooded the entire house. The water was at knee level. I didn't have time to retrieve my belongings as my priority was getting my daughter out safely. On our way out, I grabbed blankets to cover us,” he said.

Bricks and a portion of the Ncube family home in KwaMakhutha are submerged underwater.
Bricks and a portion of the Ncube family home in KwaMakhutha are submerged underwater.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Ncube said it was 12pm when he grabbed his daughter and they paddled out together with his partner.

“My family and I are currently staying in my sister's four-room house. There are eight of us here. I miss sleeping in my own bed because now I sleep on the couch and wake up with body pains,” he said.

The community alleges that during the construction of a nearby mall and a pump station, the construction company dumped rubble in the area.

The illegal dumping caused a blockage of the drainage and storm water infrastructure resulting in water not flowing. The community said for the past three years, they have been reporting the matter to the authorities but only receive empty promises.

Among the affected families is Ntombi Ntshembeni, 74, who started living in the area in 1998. She said they have never seen anything like this before.

“There was a stream of water that used to pass far from our houses, but it later stopped flowing. This was caused by a drain blockage resulting from illegal dumping activities,” said Ntshembeni.

A section of Ntshembeni, on the right, and Kunene family homes have been submerged underwater for two weeks.
A section of Ntshembeni, on the right, and Kunene family homes have been submerged underwater for two weeks.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

“For the past three years, we have been reporting the situation to the local councillor, but our efforts have been in vain. The water has now spread this much. When it is raining, there will be plenty of water that stops next to Ncube's homestead.

“We went to report this to the councillor. We explained to him that the drain was closed and how that happened. The councillor said, 'I will fix that. I will send a tractor.' But that was it. And now our houses are in danger from the water,” she added.

On Wednesday, government agencies intervened by opening a waterway after the minister of human settlements, Thembi Simelane, and KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma visited the area.

The families affected fear the worst if it rains again, despite the government's efforts.

“We are very scared. When it is drizzling, we go outside to assess the seriousness of the rain. We don't even sleep. I don't even eat because this water is still visible. I hope it subsides so that we can live again,” said Nokuthula Kunene.

Overview showing three family homes submerged in water two weeks after heavy rain occurred two weeks ago. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Overview showing three family homes submerged in water two weeks after heavy rain occurred two weeks ago. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Ntshembeni shares Kunene's sentiments.

“We have deep fear,” said Ntshembeni, pointing at the sand she removed from her house. “As you can see, when it rains, the sand and water come down into my house and fill all the rooms. This is the third time I have had to remove sand from my house because we have recently had heavy rain three times”.

TimesLIVE

