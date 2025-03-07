South Africa

Joshlin Smith's mom ‘did not take part’ in search for missing daughter: cop

07 March 2025 - 13:07 By Kim Swartz
Joshlin Smith remains missing after more than a year.
Image: Executive mayor Andrè Truter/Facebook

Joshlin Smith's mother and her co-accused did not take part in the initial extensive search for the missing child in Saldanha Bay, a police officer testified on Friday. 

Investigating officer Sgt Meyer Milstein was continuing his evidence in the high court kidnapping and human trafficking trial of Racquel Chantel “Kelly” Smith, her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn.

The search intensified after police discovered a bed sheet and pillowcase with smudges and blood stains on a bed inside the shack the couple shared with Smith's three children at Middelpos informal settlement.

The court heard police received many reports of possible sightings of Joshlin, including at takeaway shops and a local clinic, but the information did not yield successful leads.

“[On February 22,] Mr van Rhyn was interviewed at his residence, and I was present. He indicated he was [at the couple's shack two days earlier] but denied being aware of what happened to Joshlin or that he had any involvement,” said Milstein.  

“He said he had a theory on what had happened to Joshlin. He indicated to us that [the partner of a former suspect in the case] is a Xhosa male facing financial difficulties. His theory is Joshlin could have been kidnapped and was sold for muti.”

Milstein said the information was followed up with a house search that yielded nothing. The woman was questioned and denied the theory.

Appollis and Van Rhyn alleged in their plea explanations that police had tortured them. Milstein testified he had not assaulted them.

Milstein said he learnt about a breakthrough in the case on March 4.

The accused have all pleaded not guilty.

The trial continues. 

