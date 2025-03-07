Life in jail for three of four men who murdered North West policemen

The Mafikeng high court on Friday sentenced three of the four men involved in the murder of two police officers, Const Simon Ntsekeletsa and Sgt Mojalefa Molete, in 2021 to life imprisonment.
Benjamin Kerneels Jacobs, 45, Gaorekwe Jeremiah Mongale, 28, Rapula George Keaikitse, 27, and Mathews Modukanele, 23, were found guilty on multiple charges, including theft of stock, robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice.
“The convictions stem from an incident on July 26 2021 when two police officers from Mareetsane police station stopped a vehicle carrying 18 goats,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said.
The occupants failed to provide a valid permit for transporting the livestock and were instructed to follow Ntsekeletsa, 50, and Molete, 42, to the police station.
“On the way, the suspects’ vehicle experienced mechanical issues, prompting them to ask the officers for assistance. As one officer attempted to secure a tow rope, the suspects attacked both officers with hammers, restrained them with a rope and loaded them into the back of the police van.”
Authorities later discovered a burnt police vehicle burnt beyond recognition at Mosita Wildlife Farm near Vryburg with the two policemen's bodies inside.
The all four accused pleaded not guilty but were convicted based on the overwhelming evidence presented by the prosecution.
“In aggravation of sentence, state advocate Siphiwo Jika submitted victim impact statements from the police and the family members of the deceased, emphasising the devastating impact of the crime.”
The court sentenced Modukanele to 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, five years for stock theft, 10 years for each count of kidnapping and four years for malicious damage to property. It ordered that the sentences run concurrently with the 15 years' imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Jacobs, Mongale and Keaikitse were each sentenced to two life terms for murder. They were also each sentenced to five years for stock theft, 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, 10 years for each count of kidnapping, six years for defeating the ends of justice, 10 years for malicious property damage, 15 years for unlawful possession of firearms and 10 years for possession of ammunition. These sentences will concurrently with their life sentences.
Life in jail for three of four men who murdered North West policemen
