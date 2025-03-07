Nelson Mandela Bay activist Pamela Mabini murdered

Pamela Mabini, a fierce champion of human rights and a voice for the voiceless, was shot dead in her car in Kwazakhele in Gqeberha on Friday morning.
The Daily Dispatch’s 2023 Local Hero, 46, was found in her white Chevrolet SS Lumina bakkie in Tshauka Street.
Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said she was shot inside the bakkie at about 10.30am.
Mabini had been well-known in the Bay’s townships — distributing food, hygiene products and school supplies, always working quietly behind the scenes to make life better for those in need.
In 2014 she left her corporate career to start the Maro Foundation, where she provided shelter and care for abandoned children and the disabled, giving them a home and a future.
Known for her support of rape and trafficking victims, Mabini also stood as a constant presence in the trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso, offering solidarity and strength to those who had none.
The stalwart of the community was born and bred in Kwazakhele and spent the past decade giving back and helping the less fortunate.
From handing out food parcels to the homeless, to supplying sanitary towels to underprivileged young girls and fighting against gender abuse, the former The Herald Citizen of the Year winner stood against social injustice.
She opened two homes in Johannesburg which look after the mentally handicapped, disabled and children living with HIV/Aids.
