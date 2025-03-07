South Africa

Three killed in Sandton restaurant shooting

07 March 2025 - 07:56
Police are investigating murder and attempted murder charges after a fatal shoot-out at a Sandton restaurant on Thursday.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

Three people were killed and four injured during a shooting at a restaurant in Sandton, Gauteng on Thursday. 

According to police, a man with a firearm reportedly wanted to enter the restaurant,  which has a no firearm policy. An altercation started and led to a shoot-out between the man's bodyguard and security, said police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi. 

"Two bodyguards were declared dead at the scene while the man, two patrons, a community policing forum member and a security guard were taken to hospital with gunshot injuries." 

The man who tried to enter the restaurant succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Preliminary investigations found the man who allegedly started the altercation was arrested last year for a shooting incident in Sandton. 

Nevhuhulwi said: "No one has been arrested and investigations continue. Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder." 

TimesLIVE

