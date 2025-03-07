South Africa

Thunderstorms and showers expected in several provinces this weekend

07 March 2025 - 16:39 By Gugulethu Mashinini
The SA Weather Service has predicted wet weather conditions over most parts of the country.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

South Africans should prepare for wet weather conditions on Friday, with isolated showers and thundershowers expected over large parts of the central provinces — the Free State, North West, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

According to SA Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela, scattered showers and thundershowers will be more concentrated over the central and southern parts of the Northern Cape and extend into the eastern half of the Eastern Cape. Meanwhile, Gauteng will remain partly cloudy with warm temperatures, though the northern parts of the province can expect hotter conditions.

Residents in the southeastern Northern Cape, the extreme southern Free State and the central and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape should be on high alert for severe thunderstorms. These storms could bring heavy downpours leading to localised flooding, damaging wind, hail and lightning.

On Saturday, isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers will continue, mainly affecting the southwestern interior, including the Northern Cape, the eastern parts of the Western Cape and the southern Free State. Morning fog and drizzle are expected along the Mpumalanga escarpment, particularly in Mbombela and eastern Emalahleni.

Chance of more downpours in Gauteng but weekend set to be fair

City of Joburg's emergency management says infrastructure was damaged and residential walls collapsed during Wednesday night's downpour
News
1 day ago

Polokwane and the northern parts in Limpopo may experience a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers. However, no severe weather warnings have been issued for Saturday.

The weather service has predicted a 30%-60% chance of showers and thundershowers that may persist into Sunday over the southwestern interior, including the North West, Free State and parts of the Northern Cape, stretching into the eastern regions of the Western Cape.

Scattered thunderstorms will also affect Upington, Prieska and De Aar in the Northern Cape, as well as Cradock and Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape. Gauteng will remain partly cloudy with no rain expected, while Limpopo and the Mpumalanga Lowveld could see a 30% chance of afternoon thundershowers.

Thobela has advised residents to stay updated with the latest weather alerts and take necessary precautions, especially in areas prone to flooding and severe storms.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Cyclone Alfred stalls off Australia's east as millions brace for impact

Cyclone Alfred stalled off Australia's east coast on Thursday as officials shut airports, schools and public transport while residents stockpiled ...
News
1 day ago

IN PICS | Blocked waterways worsen localised flooding aftermath in KZN

More rain was expected over southern parts of the province on Sunday and Monday, the South African Weather Service said.
News
5 days ago

Five ports of entry temporarily suspended due to flooding

Insurer claims data shows some regions are more susceptible to flooding and require suitable urban planning and infrastructure to mitigate flood ...
News
4 days ago
