South Africa

WATCH | Viral video of male officer slapping female officer is domestic violence training role-play: SAPS

'No police officers can fight and others don’t stand up and defend in a class'

07 March 2025 - 13:33
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
SAPS confirms a viral video showing a male officer hitting a female officer is an illustration which took place during a two-week domestic violence course.
Image: Supplied

The SAPS has confirmed a viral video on social media depicting a male police officer hitting a female officer is a role-play training exercise.

Police confirmed the illustration took place during a domestic violence training course nine years ago. The video has caused a stir online and is being misinterpreted as a real altercation.

SAPS national spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe clarified the nature of the video.

“The SAPS is aware of a gender-based violence and femicide [GBVF] role-play video that has gone viral, depicting a male police officer assaulting a female police officer in a classroom filled with other police officers,” she said.

“There is no way police officers can fight and others don’t stand up and defend in a class.

Haibooooo, and then? I hope he gets suspended.🤦🏾‍♂️💔

Posted by Konanani Happy Raligilia on Wednesday, March 5, 2025

“The SAPS confirms this illustration took place during a two-week domestic violence course in which front-line police officers from stations and other units were trained on how to identify and respond to GBVF cases.”

The video, which has been widely shared on Facebook, shows a male officer appearing to strike a female officer who then insults him and storms out of the classroom.

“The purpose of such an illustration was to empower and equip members on how to identify and investigate incidents of GBVF. The SAPS domestic violence learning programme is presented to all members and management ensures front-line police officers regularly attend such courses to ensure compliance with the Domestic Violence Act,” said Mathe.

SAPS management, led by national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, remain committed to enhancing the training of officers to better handle domestic violence cases and comply with legislation, she said.

She also reminded SAPS members about the rules regarding social media.

“According to national instruction 5 of 2017, SAPS members are prohibited from posting any SAPS material or representing the SAPS on any media or social media platform without the consent of the national commissioner. Members found to be in contravention of this policy will be dealt with.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

