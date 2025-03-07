South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith Kidnapping case continues

07 March 2025 - 09:47 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

A police officer, who is a third witness in the case of the disappearance of seven-year-old Joslin Smith, will today continue to testify in the High Court in Saldanha Bay Circuit in the Western Cape.

READ MORE:

We want Joshlin!: Accused mother heckled on visit to shack settlement

Racquel Chantel Smith burst into tears, struggling to walk in leg shackles, as angry former neighbours hurled abuse on Thursday, demanding she tell ...
News
15 hours ago

Mother and boyfriend smoked tik on day Joshlin Smith vanished

Racquel Chantel Smith and her two co-accused are on trial for kidnapping and human trafficking
News
1 day ago

'Joshlin has made me famous', missing girl's mother told police

"My child Joshlin has made me famous."
News
22 hours ago

Joshlin Smith's mother denies being calm and seemingly unconcerned

Day two of the kidnapping and human trafficking trial of Joshlin Smith on the Cape west coast saw her mother - accused of kidnapping and human ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Chaos in Hillbrow as public safety MMC, security companies raid South Africa
  2. Lesotho insulted after Trump says nobody has heard of the country Africa
  3. ‘I will donate to my church’: Rustenburg woman bags R5.2m lotto South Africa
  4. Mother arrested after four-month-old baby thrown from moving bakkie South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Mkhwanazi plans to rest when his term ends in a year, hints at tension ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joslin Smith
Trump to decide whether to revoke legal status for 240,000 Ukrainians | REUTERS