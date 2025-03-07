Courtesy of SABC News
A police officer, who is a third witness in the case of the disappearance of seven-year-old Joslin Smith, will today continue to testify in the High Court in Saldanha Bay Circuit in the Western Cape.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith Kidnapping case continues
Courtesy of SABC News
A police officer, who is a third witness in the case of the disappearance of seven-year-old Joslin Smith, will today continue to testify in the High Court in Saldanha Bay Circuit in the Western Cape.
READ MORE:
We want Joshlin!: Accused mother heckled on visit to shack settlement
Mother and boyfriend smoked tik on day Joshlin Smith vanished
'Joshlin has made me famous', missing girl's mother told police
Joshlin Smith's mother denies being calm and seemingly unconcerned
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos