South Africa

Wentworth gangster who shot matric pupil 12 times over Instagram post gets 15-year sentence

07 March 2025 - 14:56 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Wentworth teenager Leyton Fynn's killer was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

A 20-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man who shot dead Wentworth Secondary School matric pupil Leyton Fynn was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment in the Durban regional court on Friday.

Magistrate Ferial Seedat found Dondre Addison, 20, who shot the teen 12 times, didn't deserve less than the minimum sentence.

She noted the prevalence of gangsterism and violence in the Wentworth area.

“The community is sick and tired of crime, particularly in Wentworth. The court could not afford to send the wrong message to society. The court cannot deviate from a minimum sentence on the basis that Addison is young,” said Seedat.

The matric pupil's life was cut short in the south Durban suburb while on his way to attend winter holiday classes on June 27 2023 after he liked a “gang-related” Instagram post.

Addison, now 20, was convicted of the murder by magistrate Seedat last year. He was identified as Fynn’s shooter by two eyewitnesses, including one who testified in camera because he feared for his life.

Alleged gangster Dondre Addison was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for shooting Wentworth teenager Leyton Fynn in July 2023.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Last week probation officer Octavia Soni told the court Addison, who was 18 and a gang member when he shot Fynn, showed no remorse and should be sent to prison. 

“Addison has not apologised to the family of the victim,” said Seedat.

She agreed with the probation officer’s view that retribution and deterrence outweighed personal circumstances of an individual who had been found guilty.

“No amount of sentence will be able to heal the void left by the victim,” said Seedat.

The firearm used to shoot Fynn was not recovered.

Both the Addison and Fynn families were present during sentencing.

Seedat noted Addison was also facing an attempted murder charge dating back to 2022.

Before the start of proceedings, prosecutor Carlson Govender brought an application for media to be allowed to take photographs. However, Addison's Legal Aid lawyer Thobile Sigcawu opposed the request.

“If they [media] want to educate the public they should go to the public. It’s not in the interest of the public that photos of my client be taken. This is not a first case where a schoolchild was killed,” said Sigcawu.

Seedat refused the application.

TimesLIVE

