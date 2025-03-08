South Africa

Eskom transformers seized in Winterveldt, suspect behind bars

08 March 2025 - 16:40
Police seized Eskom transformers in Winterveldt.
Image: Supplied

A 37-year-old suspect was arrested in Winterveldt, Pretoria, during an intelligence-driven operation on Friday for allegedly stealing and tampering with essential infrastructure. 

During the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) Energy Safety and Security Workstream operation, police seized 28 Eskom transformers valued at about R1.7m.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said a multidisciplinary team comprising police members from various specialised units, Eskom investigators and technicians acted on intelligence regarding illegal electricity connections in the area.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Rietgat magistrate's court after the confiscation of transformers.
Image: Supplied/Police

“On reaching the identified location, officers found the suspect in possession of an Eskom transformer and other electrical equipment, leading to his immediate arrest,” she said.

She added that further investigations uncovered 27 additional illegally connected Eskom transformers across the area.

Preliminary estimates by Eskom officials indicate that these illegal connections have resulted in a revenue loss of about R90m. The suspect is expected to appear in the Rietgat magistrate's court next week.

She said that in another operation the team had dismantled and seized 13 illegally connected transformers in Diepsloot and Erasmia on Wednesday. The loss in revenue is estimated at R19m.

“Since its establishment in 2022, the NATJOINTS Energy Safety and Security Workstream has significantly curtailed incidents of sabotage and criminal activities affecting Eskom’s operations,” she said. 

TimesLIVE

