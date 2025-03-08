South Africa

'We are coming for you': City Power declares war on scrapyards amid rise in arrests

08 March 2025 - 16:06
September 12 2024 City Power cuts electricity at Taunton Place in Hillbrow. The utility has declared a war on scrapyards. File Photo
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Johannesburg's electricity entity, City Power, has declared war on metal scrapyards in the city that are breaking the law. 

This follows a major joint operation conducted this week by City Power, police, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and private security. City Power raided scrapyards in Regents Park and Southrand, south of Johannesburg. 

City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava welcomed the latest raids on scrap metal yards where some of the entity's stolen cables were recovered.

Officers seized 28.2kg of stolen cables, 17kg of stripped copper and 11.2kg of aluminium.

“The message is simple: We are coming for you. Scrap metal dealers who continue to buy stolen infrastructure are not only creating a market for these stolen goods but are active players in the theft of electricity, which creates unimaginable suffering for our residents. 

“They are crippling the city’s power supply, destroying businesses, and holding communities hostage, out of greed. This criminal behaviour must never go unpunished,” Mashava said.

City Power's aggressive approach has led to a sharp rise in arrests and prosecutions, which is a direct result of the entity's turnaround strategy on security.

“We have moved beyond just putting more boots on the ground. We are using advanced intelligence, surveillance technology, and real-time data to track down these criminals and their enablers. We are doing it with the full backing of SAPS, JMPD and private security partners,” she said. 

On the day of the raids, three suspects — a Mozambican and two Zimbabwean nationals — were caught illegally connecting electricity at the corner of Church and Park Streets in Turffontein.

The police flying squad arrested them on-site, and they were detained at Booysens police station.

On Wednesday this week, a 31-year-old, an employee of a City Power contractor was arrested at Selby substation with 1.2 metres of 185MV copper cable, which he  claimed he “found”  while clearing a transformer site. He was handed over to the Central police station. 

“It is disgraceful that the very people hired to maintain and protect our infrastructure are the ones stealing from it. Contractors found employing criminals will face serious consequences, including being blacklisted,” warned Mashava.

A 32-year-old suspect was arrested on the same day along the M1/M2 highway in Naturena with 15kg of unskinned copper cables. Mondeor police confirmed they were City Power’s 185MV stolen underground cables.

Last month, Cry Moja, 39, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with five years suspended, for tampering with essential infrastructure and cable theft.

He was arrested in January in Strydom Park, Randburg, for stealing critical electrical components. 

Mashava warned of a new crime trend where fraudsters pose as City Power employees or contractors to gain access to properties.

She said on Tuesday, a customer’s car was stolen in Roodepoort by a suspect pretending to be a City Power technician.

“Criminals are now using deception to rob residents. We urge the public to be extremely cautious and verify credentials before allowing anyone onto their premises.” 

The utility said it will continue to tighten the noose on criminals, intensify intelligence-driven operations and ensure that every individual and business complicit in this sabotage is held accountable. 

TimesLIVE 

