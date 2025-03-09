South Africa

Church members die in road crash on N2 after bus tyre bursts

09 March 2025 - 18:20 By TimesLIVE
Five female and one male passenger died in a bus crash on the N2. Emergency services teams are assisting the injured.
Image: Supplied

Six church members have died in a bus accident on the N2 between Mandeni and Stanger.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport Siboniso Duma said the bus transporting church members was travelling from Richards Bay to Shakaskraal when it experienced a burst tyre, resulting in the driver losing control. The bus rolled and landed on the embankment.


Five women and one man died in the accident.

The Road Traffic Inspectorate team was working with officials from the Mandeni traffic department, emergency rescue and police to rescue the injured.

“We are requesting motorists to avoid the area to allow the rescue operation to be carried out.”

