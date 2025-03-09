South Africa

Mental patient caught biting a man's genitals in hospital ward after murder

09 March 2025 - 10:55 By TimesLIVE
A patient was killed after allegedly being attacked by another man with whom he shared a hospital ward. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A 33-year-old man was found dead inside a locked room at the psychiatric ward of the Philadelphia Hospital in Dennilton at the weekend after allegedly being attacked by another patient.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said patrol officers were alerted to an assault in progress at 2am on Saturday.

“They discovered a gruesome crime scene inside a locked room. A male suspect was found on top of a lifeless male body, covered in blood, and allegedly biting the deceased's genitals. The deceased had sustained a gunshot wound on the head, along with multiple injuries, including missing teeth.

“The suspect, 45, suffered gunshot wounds on both legs, allegedly inflicted by a security officer who was attempting to defuse the situation. He was immediately placed under police guard and is receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. He was arrested for murder.”

In the chaos, a second security guard sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh. Mashaba said it is believed this was caused by a ricochet bullet fired by his colleague.

Several spent cartridges were recovered at the scene, he added.

Limpopo commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said the community was in shock at the “deeply disturbing” events at the health facility.

“The safety of both patients and healthcare workers remains a priority and we will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted to uncover the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.”

TimesLIVE

