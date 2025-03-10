South Africa

Anger as wife accused of husband's murder gets bail

10 March 2025 - 17:45
Thulani Mbele Running Matters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sibongile Dlamini, 42, who is accused number two in the matter, was arrested on Valentine's Day just hours before the burial of her husband, Banele Skosana, 32.
Sibongile Dlamini, 42, who is accused number two in the matter, was arrested on Valentine's Day just hours before the burial of her husband, Banele Skosana, 32. 
Image: Thulani Mbele

Some of the people who attended the court case of a woman accused of hiring hitmen to kill her metro police officer husband reacted with anger when she was granted bail on Monday.

They banged the door as they hurried out of the courtroom, while the family of the murdered man, Banele Skosana, said they were disappointed the woman, Sibongile Dlamini, had been granted bail.

Speaking outside the Springs magistrate’s court, Skosana’s brother, Lunga Skosana, said: “We are extremely disappointed, but there is nothing we can do. The law is taking its course, but we believe the police have worked hard and have a strong case against the accused. We will keep coming here as a family because we want to see justice for Banele.”

Magistrate Pravina Lazarus granted Dlamini R10,000 bail, saying she had advanced exceptional circumstances as to why she should be released.

Dlamini said she has a 15-year-old child who is physically and mentally disabled and needs her constant attention as she is the child’s primary caregiver.

Lazarus said the rights of children as stated in the constitution were paramount but not absolute, and that she needed to weigh them against the evidence in the matter.

We are extremely disappointed, but there is nothing we can do. The law is taking its course...
Lunga Skosana, Banele's brother

She said according to evidence and medical records, Dlamini was not the child’s primary caregiver but that the grandmother was.

However, she said it was clear “that the child needs his mother’s care and attention to survive”.

“This court therefore finds that exceptional circumstances have been shown and it is in the best interest of the child and justice to grant the applicant bail,” Lazarus said.

Accused number one, Ntliziyozabantu Magwanyana, abandoned his bail application because he has another pending case in Soweto and is waiting to hear the outcome of that matter.

Dlamini and Magwanyana, the alleged gunman, are accused of killing 33-year-old Skosana on February 7. Skosana was allegedly approached by two men who shot him and died at the scene.

The two are charged with premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Dlamini, 42, was arrested on Valentine’s Day, just hours before her husband’s burial.

The media is not allowed to show images of the accused as a third suspect is still at large and an identity parade is yet to be conducted.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Mental patient caught biting a man's genitals in hospital ward after murder

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a mental health patient at a Limpopo hospital, allegedly by a fellow patient.
News
1 day ago

'He fought for himself': Life in jail for couple guilty of insurance murder

A Soshanguve couple, Sibusiso and Lerato Mahlangu, who were convicted of the insurance murder of Lerato's ex-partner, were on Friday sentenced to ...
News
3 days ago

Reality TV star Londie London’s ex-lover has died

Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Truck boss survives hail of bullets while seated in his Ferrari

Trucking boss Maxwell Mlangeni had multiple gunshot wounds.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two siblings in fiery death after cellphone allegedly explodes South Africa
  2. Saai on hand to assist farmers willing to take up US settlement offer South Africa
  3. SA rejects Musk claim Starlink can't operate in country because he's not black Sci-Tech
  4. Mental patient caught biting a man's genitals in hospital ward after murder South Africa
  5. Our teenagers are struggling to cope with life's challenges, feeling distress South Africa

Latest Videos

South Korea's President Yoon walks free, trials continue | REUTERS
Families bury rally bombing victims in Congo's Bukavu | REUTERS