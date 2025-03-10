South Africa

Bobby Makwetla, advocate for black business empowerment, dies at 83

10 March 2025 - 21:10 By TimesLIVE
"Bobby" Khomotso Jacob Makwetla died on Monday.
Image: Suppplied

“Bobby” Khomotso Jacob Makwetla, an advocate for black business empowerment, died on Monday morning. He was 83. 

His family said Makwetla was also a dedicated steward of the football and boxing fraternities and a community builder. 

It said memorial and funeral details will follow. 

Reunert, where he was appointed non-executive director in 2000, said in its 2007 annual report that Makwetla spent most of his working life in the furniture industry. He served as executive director for King Food Corporation, a subsidiary of Tiger Brands (Tiger Oats) and Tiger Foods.

He also served on the boards of Lebowa Platinum and is was chair of Merafe Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

“In his various capacities, Bobby contributed extensively to BEE issues at government level.”

