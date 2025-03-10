South Africa

Communicators forum seeks help to find missing colleague Aserie Ndlovu

10 March 2025 - 19:06 By TimesLIVE
The couple have been missing since February 18.
Image: Supplied

The African Media and Communicators Forum (AMCF) is intensifying its efforts to locate its missing colleague, Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his wife, Zodwa Precious Mdhluli, who disappeared 20 days ago.

The couple was last seen in separate locations; Mdhluli at their home in KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga and Ndlovu leaving his workplace at Capital FM Live in Mamelodi. 

The AMCF, alongside the National Press Club, urged anyone with information to come forward. It said the case had raised concerns due to the circumstances of their disappearance, including a reported burglary at their home, which suggested foul play.

“We are increasingly concerned over the couple's safety, especially because the last time either one of them was last seen was 20 days ago. The community and authorities are encouraged to assist in any way possible to help bring the couple home safely,” said Elijah Mhlanga, chairperson of the AMCF. 

The AMCF said it continued to seek public support and media coverage to aid in the search and to keep the couple's story in the public eye, hoping for a resolution to this situation.

“We also hope the South African Police Service will soon communicate a breakthrough in this case. Each day that passes without any information is concerning. People don’t just vanish into thin air. Someone must have seen or heard something on that fateful day,” Mhlanga said. 

Ndlovu is the founder of Capital Live FM, a community radio station. He is also a member of the NPC. 

“We would like to convey our growing concerns regarding the missing couple. We earnestly implore our dedicated law enforcement agencies to persist in using their expertise and resources to help locate them,” said Antoinette Slabbert, acting chair of the NPC. 

Those with any information should contact Det-Sgt Lekganyane at the Mamelodi West SAPS on 067 916 8968, referencing case number 08/02/2025. 

TimesLIVE 

