South Africa

Death toll from KZN bus crash rises to 9

10 March 2025 - 07:45 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Tteams worked through the night to rescue church members trapped in a bus which rolled down a bank near KwaDukuza on Sunday
Image: Cogta

The number of KwaZulu-Natal church members who died in a bus accident on the N2 between Mandeni and KwaDukuza on Sunday has risen to nine.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport Siboniso Duma said the bus transporting church members was travelling from Richards Bay to Shakaskraal when it experienced a burst tyre, resulting in the driver losing control. The bus rolled 100m down an embankment.

Six women, one man and a four-year-old were among those who died. More than 60 others were injured.

The congregants were members of Twelve Apostles in Trinity in KwaDukuza.

A Road Traffic Inspectorate team was working with Mandeni traffic department officials and emergency workers to rescue the injured.

Teams worked through the night to rescue the injured and recover the bus, which belonged to Pontys Transport in Tongaat.

Duma said rescue efforts were completed at about 11.30pm.

TimesLIVE

News
News
News
