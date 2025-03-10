South Africa

Deputy transport minister distributes 800 bicycles to Msinga pupils to make getting to school easier

10 March 2025 - 19:20
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Deputy transport minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa distributed more thanr 800 Shova Kalula bicycles to pupils in Msinga, KwaZulu-Natal.
Deputy transport minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa distributed more thanr 800 Shova Kalula bicycles to pupils in Msinga, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Department of Transport

Deputy transport minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa distributed more than 800 Shova Kalula bicycles to pupils in Msinga, KwaZulu-Natal, as part of the national programme aimed at improving access to education for disadvantaged pupils in rural areas.

“Please use these bicycles for school purposes only. They are not just for the learners but for the school as a whole,” Hlengwa told the pupils.

He said the bicycles were a communal resource, stating, “When a learner finishes school, they cannot leave with the bicycle. It must stay for the next learner to use.”

The Shova Kalula National Bicycle Project, launched in 2001, is aimed at improving mobility for pupils in remote areas.

The initiative not only offers an affordable transportation solution but also reduces the burden on students who travel long distances to school.

Msinga Local Municipality mayor, Dr Felinkosi Joshua Sikhakhane, expressed his gratitude for the programme.

“There is no transport, no taxis travelling around. Even if you had money, you wouldn’t know how to use it. When the department comes with solutions like this one, we are humbled and grateful,” he said.

The event also featured a mega transport career expo, showcasing career opportunities in the transport sector for pupils.

Institutions of higher learning and state-owned entities from the department of transport presented potential career paths in the industry.

“We’ve heard about this initiative where bicycles are given to students in other areas, but it has never happened here in Msinga before. Thank you for acknowledging us,” said Sikhakhane.

Reflective jackets and helmets were also distributed to the pupils to ensure their safety on the road.

This isn't the first time Hlengwa has contributed to rural schools through the Shova Kalula Mobility programme.

In February 2024, he donated more than 450 bicycles to 10 schools in eThekwini. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

WATCH | Four bodies from Free State bus crash remain unidentified, says transport minister Barbara Creecy

Transport minister Barbara Creecy revealed four victims from last week’s bus accident on the N6 in the Free State are yet to be identified, and ...
News
7 hours ago

Extreme weather wreaking havoc on transport infrastructure: Creecy

Transport minister Barbara Creecy has expressed concern about the impact of climate change on South Africa's transport infrastructure, warning ...
News
6 hours ago

Two brothers among four young pupils killed in Daveyton road accident

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said a scholar transport vehicle was involved in the crash.
News
5 hours ago

Death toll from KZN bus crash rises to 9

The number of KwaZulu-Natal church members who died in a bus accident on the N2 between Mandeni and KwaDukuza on Sunday has risen to nine.
News
13 hours ago

Church members die in road crash on N2 after bus tyre bursts

The bus was transporting church members from Richards Bay to Shakaskraal when its tyre burst resulting in the driver losing control.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two siblings in fiery death after cellphone allegedly explodes South Africa
  2. Saai on hand to assist farmers willing to take up US settlement offer South Africa
  3. SA rejects Musk claim Starlink can't operate in country because he's not black Sci-Tech
  4. Mental patient caught biting a man's genitals in hospital ward after murder South Africa
  5. Our teenagers are struggling to cope with life's challenges, feeling distress South Africa

Latest Videos

South Korea's President Yoon walks free, trials continue | REUTERS
Families bury rally bombing victims in Congo's Bukavu | REUTERS