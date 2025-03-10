Deputy transport minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa distributed more than 800 Shova Kalula bicycles to pupils in Msinga, KwaZulu-Natal, as part of the national programme aimed at improving access to education for disadvantaged pupils in rural areas.
“Please use these bicycles for school purposes only. They are not just for the learners but for the school as a whole,” Hlengwa told the pupils.
He said the bicycles were a communal resource, stating, “When a learner finishes school, they cannot leave with the bicycle. It must stay for the next learner to use.”
The Shova Kalula National Bicycle Project, launched in 2001, is aimed at improving mobility for pupils in remote areas.
The initiative not only offers an affordable transportation solution but also reduces the burden on students who travel long distances to school.
Msinga Local Municipality mayor, Dr Felinkosi Joshua Sikhakhane, expressed his gratitude for the programme.
“There is no transport, no taxis travelling around. Even if you had money, you wouldn’t know how to use it. When the department comes with solutions like this one, we are humbled and grateful,” he said.
The event also featured a mega transport career expo, showcasing career opportunities in the transport sector for pupils.
Institutions of higher learning and state-owned entities from the department of transport presented potential career paths in the industry.
“We’ve heard about this initiative where bicycles are given to students in other areas, but it has never happened here in Msinga before. Thank you for acknowledging us,” said Sikhakhane.
Reflective jackets and helmets were also distributed to the pupils to ensure their safety on the road.
This isn't the first time Hlengwa has contributed to rural schools through the Shova Kalula Mobility programme.
In February 2024, he donated more than 450 bicycles to 10 schools in eThekwini.
TimesLIVE
Deputy transport minister distributes 800 bicycles to Msinga pupils to make getting to school easier
Image: Department of Transport
Deputy transport minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa distributed more than 800 Shova Kalula bicycles to pupils in Msinga, KwaZulu-Natal, as part of the national programme aimed at improving access to education for disadvantaged pupils in rural areas.
“Please use these bicycles for school purposes only. They are not just for the learners but for the school as a whole,” Hlengwa told the pupils.
He said the bicycles were a communal resource, stating, “When a learner finishes school, they cannot leave with the bicycle. It must stay for the next learner to use.”
The Shova Kalula National Bicycle Project, launched in 2001, is aimed at improving mobility for pupils in remote areas.
The initiative not only offers an affordable transportation solution but also reduces the burden on students who travel long distances to school.
Msinga Local Municipality mayor, Dr Felinkosi Joshua Sikhakhane, expressed his gratitude for the programme.
“There is no transport, no taxis travelling around. Even if you had money, you wouldn’t know how to use it. When the department comes with solutions like this one, we are humbled and grateful,” he said.
The event also featured a mega transport career expo, showcasing career opportunities in the transport sector for pupils.
Institutions of higher learning and state-owned entities from the department of transport presented potential career paths in the industry.
“We’ve heard about this initiative where bicycles are given to students in other areas, but it has never happened here in Msinga before. Thank you for acknowledging us,” said Sikhakhane.
Reflective jackets and helmets were also distributed to the pupils to ensure their safety on the road.
This isn't the first time Hlengwa has contributed to rural schools through the Shova Kalula Mobility programme.
In February 2024, he donated more than 450 bicycles to 10 schools in eThekwini.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
WATCH | Four bodies from Free State bus crash remain unidentified, says transport minister Barbara Creecy
Extreme weather wreaking havoc on transport infrastructure: Creecy
Two brothers among four young pupils killed in Daveyton road accident
Death toll from KZN bus crash rises to 9
Church members die in road crash on N2 after bus tyre bursts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos