South Africa

DRC troop deployment to be relooked: defence minister Angie Motshekga

10 March 2025 - 10:23 By Nellie Peyton
Defence minister Angie Motshekga says the country's decision whether to withdraw its troops from the DRC will be informed by the processes and decisions of the SADC and East African Community.
Image: SANDF

Defence minister Angie Motshekga says there is a need to “relook at” a Southern African mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where troops from several countries including SA are deployed to help the country fight Rwanda-backed rebels.

“There is an evaluation process under way,” Motshekga said on Friday in response to a question about whether South Africa was considering withdrawing its troops.

She said heads of state from the Sadc and East African Community would meet soon to pronounce on the topic.

“SA works under the leadership of the bodies and its decision to withdraw or not will be informed by processes and decisions of the bodies,” she said in a text message.

SA's intervention in the DRC has drawn heavy criticism at home after the fall of Goma in January left South African soldiers surrounded and with no clear exit strategy.

Reuters

